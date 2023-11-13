Gentle, respectful, and kind Malachi hopes to find parents who love him

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 13-year-old Malachi.

Malachi is gentle, respectful, and kind.

"My favorite TV show is Naruto. The reason I like Naruto is because I like the suits that they wear and all of the outfits and how things work in Nar life," he said. "I'm [also] good at football, soccer, basketball."

Malachi said what he wanted most was a permanent, loving family.

"Some things that make me feel happy is going out spending time with my family, playing with Legos and stuff," he said.

Malachi hopes to join the Navy Seals and have a German Shepherd one day.

And there's something he's like his future parents to know.

"I want them to know that I'm a kind and loyal person. I'm friendly," he said. "[I hope my] parents would be kind to each other, not scream at each other."

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

