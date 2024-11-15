Lucy loves animals and children of all ages

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Lucy, a 10-year-old girl with a bright smile and a loving heart, is eager to find a forever family.

Described as outgoing, smart, and empathetic, Lucy’s caregivers say her positive energy and compassion shine through in everything she does.

Lucy has a deep love for animals.

“She’ll sit there with an animal for hours at a time. It’s hard to take her away from them,” her caregiver said.

In addition to her love for animals, Lucy enjoys arts and crafts and has a vivid imagination.

While she enjoys expressing her creativity, she also thrives on a steady routine.

Her caregivers note that she is reliable and responsible, and she is ready to be a part of a family.

“She’s really great with younger children and sharing with others,” the caregiver said. “She could do well in a home with children of all ages. She likes to take care of those around her. She likes to share with those and make sure that everyone is happy."

Lucy is particularly fond of unicorns.

“Their horn makes them magical,” she said.

Now, Lucy is ready to find her forever family, one where she can offer her love, compassion, and a sense of fun.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

