Lloyd is looking to make a positive impact on the world

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 17-year-old Lloyd.

Lloyd loves music and fashion, anime, and sushi.

"It's a very acquired taste, both raw and cooked, but I like I think I like raw way better because it's more authentic to what sushi is supposed to be," Lloyd said.

Lloyd is devoted to the people in his life and is committed to making a difference.

"I call it chill, I wouldn't call it serious, I'm not really serious. I can play around, of course. But I'm just like chill, some things I just don't find funny, and I'll give you a straight face," he said. "I do want to explore other places, other planets things of that nature because there's so much out there and it's so much different."

But he's not exactly sure right now how to get there.

"I specifically don't know what I want to do. No one my age does," he said. "That'll come later. But right now I'm like 'can't be average, not going to be average.'"

Lloyd knows whatever he does he'll be making a positive impact.

"In the future, I want to go to a different planet, I want to, you know, help people, um, try, try to see if I can make people think differently and just become a different version, the best version of myself."

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

