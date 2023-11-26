Helpful Leyem is a great conversationalist

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 12-year-old Leyem.

Leyem is friendly, helpful around the house, and a great conversationalist.

"If I was to travel back in time, I'd probably travel to the dinosaur age, because it would be like, 'I was able to see dinosaurs! I mean, I'm scared, but, you know, it's cool. Can I go back now?'" he said.

Leyem would like to learn how to cook and one day be an engineer or since he loves singing, become a musician like Usher.

He likes to ride his bike and scooter and has been improving in school.

He really looks forward to quality time with his forever family.

"When I'm inside I really like to just chill, watch TV, maybe spend time with family, spend time with my pets," he said.

Leyem is interested in design and can draw and sew. And he knows what he wants in a loving parent.

"A grown-up is supposed to take care of you, help you. You have to be trustworthy, honest, loyal, respectful, just be there for you," he said.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

