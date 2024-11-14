Kyler is ready to inject energy into his forever family

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Kyler is a lively seven-year-old with an infectious personality and an abundance of energy.

“Go to recess and go to the gym, play baseball and tag,” Kyler said when asked about his favorite activities.

According to his caregiver, Kyler has a remarkable sense of humor.

“He’s always joking, but he knows when to be serious. He’s also very caring and kind,” his caregiver shared.

In addition to his playful nature, Kyler has a strong interest in monster trucks and enjoys coloring, particularly with his favorite color, red. He loves to play with others.

“He really does look up to older kids and loves to follow in their footsteps,” his caregiver explained.

While Kyler’s caregiver believes he would thrive in a two-parent household, what’s clear is that he’s an active and social child who enjoys spending time outdoors.

“He’s very athletic,” his caregiver said. “You’ll find him outside kicking a ball or throwing one with anyone he can find.”

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

