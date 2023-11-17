Kelvin wants to be a soldier, but first he'd like to find a forever family

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 17-year-old Kelvin.

Kelvin loves summertime and travel.

"I want to go to Africa," he said. "I like basketball and football. I can play all of them."

When he grows up, Kelvin would like to be a mechanic and join the armed services.

"I want to be a soldier. I want to box, but I don't box," he said.

Kelvin is smart beyond his years and loves to learn new things. His caregiver said Kelvin knows what he can bring to a forever family.

"He says I want to work on my strength points and grow more on all my weak points and stuff like that. He's connected to his emotions."

Kelvin hopes that a permanent loving family will see his smile and see him for who he is.

"For him to be in a family that reminds him that he is loved, reminds him that you know he, he's a good kid and that he has, he has a lot to offer."

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

