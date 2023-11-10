Kate is hoping to 'finally find like the right family for me'

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 13-year-old Kate. She knows what's important to families.

"Being loyal is important in relationships," she said, "being open-minded and communicating."

Kate is outgoing, funny, and a great listener.

She's good at softball and loves Nancy Drew books and arts and crafts.

"I would like to how to sketch better," she said. "I'm a big drawing fan, I like to draw."

Kate loves playing in the snow in winter and said her favorite holiday is based on her faith.

"Probably Easter because I'm a big Christian, so I like Easter, but also I like to get all the candy and the Easter Egg hunt," she said.

She hopes her forever family will spend time with her and introduce her to new things.

"Some things I would like to do with family is one-on-one time with them," she said. "I like to go on vacations with them and travel."

Kate said her top three wishes involved her life goals and remain a work in progress.

"To get a German Shepherd one day, get into my dream jollege, college and job, and then the last one is like a big one for me, is to finally find like the right family for me," she said.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

EXPLORE MORE: Watch more A Hand to Hold video profiles on WTVR.com.