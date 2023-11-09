Karma is ready to share her joy with a forever family

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet eight-year-old Karma.

Karma loves arts and crafts, swimming, and playing on the trampoline.

She also loves interacting with friends, caregivers, and animals.

"In a family, I want lots of animals. I'd like five dogs, nine cats, and a bearded dragon," Karma said. "My friends would describe me as funny, hilarious, and kind."

Her favorite color is purple, her favorite breakfast is waffles with syrup, and her favorite food is tacos because she likes cheese, beef, lettuce, and hot sauce.

"My favorite holiday is Christmas because we get presents and we get to spend time with our family," she said.

Karma is intelligent, good at gymnastics, and ready to share her joy with a forever family.

"I want people to know that I am very funny and that I like to make people laugh," she said.

