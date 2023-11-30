Justin hopes to find a family to care for him and play cards

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 16-year-old Justin.

"I am funny; I actually want to have fun and actually have a family that loves me and cares about me," he said.

Justin enjoys playing sports and card games like Magic: The Gathering.

He has some ideas about fun things he'd like to do with his family.

"Maybe go on outings; maybe play Magic: The Gathering with them, or talk to them. Go outside, like if it's Fall, rake the leaves," he said.

His caregiver said Justin is funny, clever, hard-working, and a great problem solver.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

