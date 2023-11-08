Kind and thoughtful Jimmy hopes to connect with a forever family

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 16-year-old Jimmy.

"My friends would say that I'm smart," Jimmy said.

Jimmy loves to be around people and knows just what he'd like for his next big celebration.

"If I have my birthday, we'll go to Disneyland," he said. "My favorite football team is Steelers. My favorite basketball team is Warriors, Golden State."

Jimmy is kind and thoughtful and loves to be around animals and small children.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

