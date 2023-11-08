Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Kind and thoughtful Jimmy hopes to connect with a forever family

November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.
Posted at 9:48 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 09:51:07-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 16-year-old Jimmy.

"My friends would say that I'm smart," Jimmy said.

Jimmy loves to be around people and knows just what he'd like for his next big celebration.

"If I have my birthday, we'll go to Disneyland," he said. "My favorite football team is Steelers. My favorite basketball team is Warriors, Golden State."

Jimmy is kind and thoughtful and loves to be around animals and small children.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

EXPLORE MORE: Watch more A Hand to Hold video profiles on WTVR.com.

HAND TO HOLD QR CODE.png
A Hand to Hold

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone