RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Jeobany, 17, who moved from Honduras to the US at age 12.

He has a strong work ethic and an ambition to give back to his new country.

He enjoys sports, particularly basketball and football, and has a growing interest in music and learning to play the guitar.

He is described as intelligent, curious, and dedicated to improving himself.

Despite his efforts, Jeobany yearns for a loving, forever home to affirm his worth and potential

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

EXPLORE MORE: Watch more A Hand to Hold video profiles on WTVR.com.