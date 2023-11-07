Stylish James is hoping to find his forever family: 'His smile is infectious'

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 13-year-old James.

"His smile is infectious. James enjoys playing outside. He likes the fresh air. He likes sand, having sand run through his fingers, dirt run through his fingers," his social worker said.

His social worker added that while James is non-verbal, he can still communicate.

"James would want in a family someone to accept him for who him. He doesn't have the ability to talk but he speaks in so many different ways," the social worker said. "He likes to look good. He likes to be sharp. He does not like to be dirty or spill anything on his clothes, because he wants to be sharp, he's always sharp-looking."

James' favorite foods are pizza and ice cream sandwiches.

He would do best in a two-parent home with one at home full-time.

"It's really the family that would be lucky to have him because he's just an amazing child," his social worker said. "The first time you meet him, it's just, you want to keep being around him."

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

