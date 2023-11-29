Izzy hopes to find a mother and father figure to help guide her through life

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 17-year-old Izzy.

She would love to visit Japan.

"I would like to go there because I want to see the Hello Kitty Museum. Hello Kitty is my favorite character," she said.

Izzy has a wonderful personality and loves meeting new people. As she waits to meet her forever family, she takes comfort in the little things.

"Soft blankets. This might sound really weird, like but just give me a weighted blanket, or a fuzzy blanket and throw it on me," she said.

Izzy is always aware of what she's been missing.

"I need someone to support me. I need someone to care for me. I never really had someone caring for me growing up. So I would like to have that. Have like a mother figure and a father figure," she said.

