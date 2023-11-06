Empathetic Ivory hopes to be a fireman but first would like to find a forever family

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 12-year-old Ivory.

He is devoted to his friends and knows just what they'd say about him.

"Cool, happy and I'm good at playing basketball," he said.

As his social worker said Ivory develops tight bonds with those around him.

"He's very empathetic, he very much cherishes his relationships with his friends, he's very athletic too, he loves anything outdoors," his social worker said.

Ivory is well mannered and wants to be a fireman so he can help people.

he hopes his forever family will help him thrive through routine.

"Somebody that is very patient with him, so somebody who's going to be there and just stick for, just stick it out with him," his social worker said. "I think the most important thing for him is just providing a safe home, too."

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

