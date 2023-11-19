Eve would like to be the president, but first, she'd like to find a forever family

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 13-year-old Eve.

Eve loves math, history, fried chicken, and sports.

"My favorite thing to do outside is playing football. I'm good at singing and dancing," Eve said.

Eve likes to do hair and makeup and says family is very important to her.

"I would describe a perfect day where I get to spend the whole day playing with my brother," she said.

She also has big plans for her future.

"I would like to be the president," she said.

Eve said she would like her forever family to know she loves to joke around and that for her family always means one of two things.

"Happy or together," she said. "Belonging to me means that everyone is together. Grown-ups in a family are supposed to protect the little kids."

