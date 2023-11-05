Eliza hopes to find a forever family to help build her up

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 15-year-old Eliza.

"I'm most proud of the achievements I've made in school and the better behavior I've gotten at being where I am," Eliza said. "My friends would describe me as bubbly, funny, outgoing, hilarious."

Eliza likes to sing and is devoted to gymnastics. She is strong but a family would make her stronger.

"Safe, loving, caring, a deep connection with multiple people, love. A family is like build me up and not tear me down," she said.

Eliza loves cake and ice cream and would love to watch movies with a permanent loving family.

"My favorite holiday is Christmas or Thanksgiving because that's like the most outstanding holidays and that's like when all the family comes together and they just spend a lot of time together," she said.

Eliza says that family bond would bring a sense of security.

"I feel safe when, when you know I have a nice place to sleep at, I have people that will watch over me, people that will help me whenever something goes wrong, and when like I have a nice, loving family," she said.

This teenager works hard but also likes makeup and nice things, especially family time.

"Some things I'd like to do in a family like go to carnivals, go to rides, go to like big occasions like we all dress up to go like to a fancy restaurant, we all dress up to go like maybe to a church or something like that," she said.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

