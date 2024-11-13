Collin hopes to find a forever family with a dog for safety and comfort

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 15-year-old Collin, who is respectful, disciplined, and a fan of the Baltimore Ravens, aspiring to play high school football and possibly become an RV mechanic.

Collin envisions a perfect day with friends and family, values Thanksgiving for its family and friendship aspects, and seeks a forever family with a dog for safety and comfort.

"Go out with friends for like half of the day, and then the rest of the day, chill with my family," he said when asked to describe his perfect day. "My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving, because you can be with your friends and family, and you get to be thankful."

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

