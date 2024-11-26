Camille seeks a forever family that provides guidance, love, and connection

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Camille, a 15-year-old, is described as artistic, thoughtful, respectful, and kind.

She enjoys working with younger kids, excels in school, and plays softball.

Camille aspires to be a graphic designer and values family as a supportive and loving home.

Her favorite TV show, "Never Have I Ever," resonates with her due to its theme of overcoming loss.

Camille dreams of traveling to Europe, trying new foods, and encouraging kindness to change the world.

She seeks a forever family that provides guidance, love, and connection.

Viewers are directed to a QR code or website for more information on Camille and other children needing support.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

EXPLORE MORE: Watch more A Hand to Hold video profiles on WTVR.com.