With a smile that lights up a room, Breylin hopes to find a forever family

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 12-year-old Breylin. He is kind and caring with infectious energy and a smile that lights up a room.

"I don't have a favorite food because I like to eat a lot," Breylin said. "I like spaghetti, I like fettucini, everything my parent cooks, I like it."

Breylin also likes working on Sudoku puzzles and playing sports outdoors.

"Football is my favorite sport because that's the thing I love to do," he said. "I'm very strong and I have an arm and I like to throw the ball."

He has hopes for travel, both local and planetary.

"The reason I want to visit Jupiter is because I've never been to Jupiter. I've never seen it in a telescope or anything," he said. "I [also] want to be a truck driver because when I'm out and about, I see trucks and there's my favorite."

Breylin said he's ready to work hard and show his forever family that he belongs.

"I hope the family I go to is not that stern, they're kind of stern, but they're kind of not, at the same. It's medium. I want them to be active with me," he said.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

EXPLORE MORE: Watch more A Hand to Hold video profiles on WTVR.com.