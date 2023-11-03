Bre would love to find a family to help her celebrate the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 16-year-old Breanna or Bre.

Bre enjoys being around people and loves to see her friends happy.

"My friends would describe me as energetic or outgoing, cause I'm always, constantly on something, trying to make somebody laugh or smile," Bre said. "Sometimes people just be having a bad day and I feel bad because I know how it is to be in that place."

Bre said she already knows what she'll be when she grows up.

"I want to be a nurse practitioner because my grandma was one, and my aunt was, it just runs in the family," Bre said. "And they've been my biggest inspiration since I was little because they never gave up on me and they just kept me on my feet. So, I want to be like them."

Bre likes to read and run cross country and said she was looking forward to sharing the holidays with her forever family.

"My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving because, not because I eat a lot, but cause I feel like it's a time where we can all share and be with our family what we're thankful and grateful for," Bre said. "And this year what I was thankful for was having a roof over my head and being able to be in a good school and getting things done that needs to be done."

Bre called honesty and loyalty her most important values.

"In a family, I would want them to be encouraging and not willing to give up so fast," Bre said. "I just feel that a lot of times parents, are like anybody, they just lose hope on someone very fast because of their background."

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

