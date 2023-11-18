Beverlin, who stands up for friends, hopes to find a forever family by Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 10-year-old Beverlin.

Beverlin knows what she wants in a forever family.

"You're gonna be nice to me, care about me, and I don't want any siblings or Dad; I just want a Mom," she said.

Beverlin has many athletic interests including cheerleading and gymnastics.

"I do love playing outside," she said.

Beverlin is creative and loves to make bracelets and work on her art projects.

She is also devoted to her friends.

"My friends might say that I'm nice and kind," she said. "I stand up for them when somebody bullies them."

Beverlin loves Chick-fil-A and tacos and would like to be a famous singer and dancer.

She says a birthday trip Kings Dominion would be nice.

"I'm a good person to spend time with," she said.

Beverlin loves animals and hopes to have a pet someday which is part of her top three wishes.

"Finding a family and Christmas or my birthday," she said. "That's my wish."

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

EXPLORE MORE: Watch more A Hand to Hold video profiles on WTVR.com.