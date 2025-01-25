Watch Now
Tickets now on sale for 'A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical' at Altria Theater

'American Idol' winner Nick Fradiani plays title role
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 24, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — Tickets are now on sale for "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond this April.

The musical, created in collaboration with Neil Diamond, is billed as "the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon."

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” Diamond reflected. “Having 'A Beautiful Noise' go on tour is an honor and I can’t wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

2015 “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani portrays "Neil Diamond – Then" in the national tour after playing the role on Broadway since October 2023.

The show will run Tuesday, April 15 through Sunday, April 20 with eight performances. Click here for ticket info.




