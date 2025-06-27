'Nashville,' 'Outer Banks' star Charles Esten performs for patients at Chippenham Hospital through nonprofit

RICHMOND, Va. — A special performance was held for patients at Chippenham Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The performance by Charles Esten, a native of Northern Virginia known for his roles as Deacon Claybourne on CMT's Nashville and as Ward Cameron in the Netflix series Outer Banks, was made possible by the nonprofit Musicians On Call.

Musicians On Call brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, their families and health care workers.

"This is why I learned how to play guitar," Esten said on Thursday. "This is why I learned music, because this is a connection that is unlike any other."

Audrey Jadwisiak, senior project manager for Musicians On Call told CBS 6 that the musicians volunteer for these performances.

"We work directly with hospital staff, they onboard our volunteers. Most of our programs are through just volunteer musicians who want to give back and volunteer guides who are music lovers and guide our musicians from room to room," Jadwisiak explained.

Click here to read more about Musicians On Call.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.