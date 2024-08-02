Richmond kicks off city's second annual 804 Day with new musical emphasis

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Friday – the city of Richmond celebrated its new annual event, 804 Day.

“804 Day is really a celebration of all things Richmond, from music to vendors to nonprofits. Everybody that participates in 804 Day has to be from the area,” Program Recreation Supervisor, Rebecca Phillip said.

The event returned one year after its original debut, which drew in an estimated crowd of 5,000. Guests can look forward to local food and drinks, along with some newly added additions.

“This is the exact same location. This year, we've added a couple of things. We have our 804 Day dog of the year, which is Bucky. So that was super fun.” Phillip said.

“We added a VIP stage area and a couple of bands for that. We knew it was going to be hot and we thought 'Well some people may want to pay for a premium' In Your Ear President and Shockoe Records Managing Partner, Carlos Chafin said.

Shockoe Records has been a collaborator on the event with a major focus on music.

“I feel like there's a whole lot of stuff in the music community that certainly goes unnoticed. Nobody realizes that we have over 500 local bands that write their own music and produce their own albums and music, original material," Chafin said.

“Whenever people show up today, they're going to find three stages with 14 of Richmond's local acts that are super popular, ranging from every genre of music that you could possibly find from rap, jazz, rock, indie music,” Phillip said. “If there's a genre that you don't find at 804 Day, it's because it doesn't exist yet."

The Friday event is family-friendly and free for all guests. It will be located at 17th Street Market and will last from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting.

