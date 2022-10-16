8 hospitalized after shots fired into crowd at Harrisonburg party

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 are hospitalized after a shooting near the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg early Sunday morning, according to authorties.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Devon Lane at 2:20 a.m. after "an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering," police said.

Five of the injured were treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center while three others were transferred to UVA Medical Center, police said. All had what officials called non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating if more than one person fired shots.

"There were no suspects on the scene when officers arrived," officials said.

Officials said that no arrests have been made and that their investigation is ongoing.

Investigators believe the incident is "isolated" and said there is no "threat to the greater community."

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to email Det. Thurston at brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov or call the HPD tip line at 540-574-5050.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.