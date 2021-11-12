79-year-old Powhatan man safe after being found in woods by neighbor

POWHATAN, Va. -- A 79-year-old man who was declared missing is safe Thursday after being found by a neighbor in the woods near his home.

The Powhatan Sheriff's Office said Cecil Jordan went missing from his home on Goff Court Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Virginia State Police said Jordan suffered from cognitive impairment and his disappearance posed a serious threat to his health and safety. The sheriff's office and other agencies were out Wednesday night and Thursday morning looking for the 79-year-old man and also put out a call to the public for help.

John Maruca of nearby Maple Lake Road recalls hearing a helicopter over his home and answered the call to join the search Thursday morning. He said he had a feeling he should go out back and search the woods behind his home.

This was no easy task for Maruca as he's also in his 70s and walks with a cane. However, the former 25-year firefighter was compelled to act on his hunch and ventured into the woods.

The description given by police said Jordan was last seen in khaki pants and a light blue shirt, details that were key to making the discovery.

"I got up on a little knoll and that's when I saw this blue, and it wasn't bright blue it was kind of a faded blue and I just said man, I hope that's him and I headed down there and sure enough, I yelled and a very faint voice came back. I checked him real quick and I yelled to my wife, and I said I found him, and the units were here right away," Maruca said.

Maruca says Jordan was laying on the ground barely alert but appeared unharmed. He was later carried out of the woods by first responders.

Maruca gave a lot of credit to first responders for the resources and effort expended to find Mr. Jordan.

CBS6 reached out to the sheriff's office to learn more about the search but did not hear back.

However, at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, the Powhatan Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook saying, "Cecil Jordan has been located alive and in good condition in a wooded area in Powhatan County. The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office would like to thank all those who assisted with the search for Mr. Jordan."