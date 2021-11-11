Powhatan Sheriff's Office looking for missing 79-year-old man

POWHATAN, Va. -- The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing elderly adult.

Cecil Jordan, walked away from his residence in the 3000 block of Goff Ct. in Powhatan around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mr. Jordan was last seen wearing khaki pants and a light blue short-sleeve shirt. Mr. Jordan wears glasses and is 79 years of age. He is a white male with gray hair and is 5’10" tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Mr. Jordan may be in need of medications.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cecil Jordan is asked to please contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804)598-5656.