77-year-old pilot killed in Loudoun County small plane crash

Posted at 2:02 PM, Mar 05, 2021
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police has identified a pilot killed in a small plane crash in Loudoun County Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 3:09 p.m. in the 35000 block of Charlestowne Pike in the western Loudoun County community of Hillsboro.

State police say the 1979 fixed-wing, single-engine Beech aircraft was located in a wooded area of a field.

An investigation has revealed the small plane had taken off just moments before from a nearby private airstrip.

The pilot, 77-year-old William Krens, Hillsboro, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the plane, according to police.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

