71-year-old Chesterfield man reported missing by family

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

George Wirth, of the 8200 block of Whirlaway Drive in Chesterfield, was reported missing on Wednesday after his family was unable to locate him.

Wirth, 71, is described as a white male, about 6-foot-2 inches who weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a blue, 2013 Chrysler Town & Country, with Virginia license plates UKE-5776.

Anyone with information about Wirths' whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

