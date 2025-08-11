RPD: Woman fatally shot in Midlothian Turnpike motel room

RICHMOND, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found fatally shot in a South Richmond motel room Monday morning, per Richmond Police.

Officers were called to a motel in the 6600 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a person shot around 8:45 a.m. They found a woman in a room with a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app can also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

