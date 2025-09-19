Support sickle cell disease awareness at annual 5K walk in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. — Sickle cell disease affects more than 100,000 Americans, with Virginia facing particularly high rates among African American communities.

In Virginia, 1 in 325 African Americans have the disease, while 1 in 12 carry the trait.

This Saturday, you can support efforts to find a cure by participating in the 3rd Annual Florence Neal Cooper Smith 5K Walk for Sickle Cell. The event aims to raise awareness, fund research and benefit a groundbreaking research professorship named in honor of Florence Neal Cooper Smith, who has dedicated her life to advocating for people living with the disease.

Jennifer Newlin, a physician assistant at the Children's Hospital of Richmond, said the walk serves multiple purposes beyond fundraising.

"I think that helps build just community and some unity, and I think we could all use that. I think they might learn something if they came and got to hear some you know, our patients speak, and it would be awesome just to support this wonderful cause," Newlin said.

The walk takes place at Dorey Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday, September 21st, with CBS 6's Reba Hollingsworth serving as the event's emcee.

Register or donate at factssicklecell.org.

