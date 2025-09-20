Highlights from 2025 Florence Neal Cooper Smith 5k Walk for Sickle Cell in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The 3rd Annual Florence Neal Cooper Smith 5K Walk for Sickle Cell brought together community members at Dorey Park on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for sickle cell disease research.

The disease affects more than 100,000 Americans, with Virginia facing particularly high rates among African American communities. In Virginia, 1 in 325 African Americans have the disease, while 1 in 12 carry the trait.

The event aimed to support efforts to find a cure by funding research and benefiting a groundbreaking research professorship named in honor of Florence Neal Cooper Smith, who has dedicated her life to advocating for people living with the disease.

Jennifer Newlin, a physician assistant at the Children's Hospital of Richmond, said the walk served multiple purposes beyond fundraising.

"I think that helps build just community and some unity, and I think we could all use that. I think they might learn something if they came and got to hear some you know, our patients speak, and it would be awesome just to support this wonderful cause," Newlin said.

CBS 6 "This Morning" anchor Reba Hollingsworth returned as the event's emcee.

Over the years, the event has raised more than $600,000 for the MCV Foundation to support research and treatment.

