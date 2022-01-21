58 Virginia State Trooper-trainees earn diplomas, receive assignments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police added nearly 60 new state troopers to its ranks following a graduation ceremony at the State Police Training Academy on Friday.

Forty-four of the 58 Trooper-trainees are from Virginia.

The others are from Ohio, Oklahoma, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Vermont.

One new trooper is from Germany and another from Mongolia.

WTVR Virginia State Police graduated 58 new troopers on Friday, January 21, 2022.





“Completing the training here at the Virginia State Police Training Academy is no easy feat, and when you add the challenges COVID has brought, the bar is raised even higher,” Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, said. “These 58 Trooper-trainees have put their heart and soul into becoming the very best troopers they can be. I am impressed with their resiliency and dedication during the last 27 weeks.”

WTVR Virginia State Police graduated 58 new troopers on Friday, January 21, 2022.





The new troopers trained in areas including:

De-escalation techniques

Strategies to assist people in mental health crisis

Ethics and leadership

Fair and impartial policing

Constitutional law

Emergency medical trauma care

Public and community relations

WTVR Virginia State Police graduated 58 new troopers on Friday, January 21, 2022.





Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the new class and drew some personal comparisons.

"I will never go through the training you went through. I don't wear a badge. But we're starting together. We're starting together as Virginia starts a new chapter of policing," Gov. Youngkin said.

135th BASIC GRADUATING CLASS

Name - Hometown - Assignment

Alijia Danielle Monet Annon - Henrico - Henrico

Justin Aaron Armes - Stuart - Henrico

Zachary Cole Bailey - Ewing - Fluvanna

Stone Lee Baker - Boykins - Surry

Kennedy Jerome Barbour, Jr. - Williamsburg - James City

Jonathan Y. Bazil - Lynchburg - Charles City

Lucas Jeffrey Beall - Accomack - Accomack

William Brady Blankenship - Powhatan - Culpeper

Johnathon Daniel Blitz - Richmond - Henrico

Michelle Lynn Carney - Roanoke - Culpeper

Christopher John Caudill - Old Bridge - Prince William

Mark Wade Chamberlain - Mount Airy - Hanover / Henrico

Jeffrey Michael Dense - Alpine, New York - Fairfax

Austin Lee Edwards - Pounding Mill - Henrico

Robert Lane Faulkenberry - Lane, Oklahoma - Dinwiddie

Dimitrice John Finley - Chesapeake - Springfield

Justin Carl Grable - Louisa - Clarke

Nathanael Scott Hall - Forest - Dinwiddie

Sarah Francis Halperin - Hardwick, Vermont - Norfolk / Virginia Beach

Jonathan Wesley Hawk - Emporia - Sussex

Nicholas H. Henderson - Cape May, New Jersey - Prince William

Logan Allan Hinnant - Fredericksburg - Prince William

Nicole Noelle Hobbs - Hiltons - Frederick

Emma Clare Hodge - Powhatan - Norfolk / Virginia Beach

Alex Jamal Holley - Newport News - Springfield

Matthew Samuel Honey - Fairfax - Springfield

Luke J. Horvath - Schenectady, New York - Campbell

Logan James Houston - Quinton - Mathews

Steven Rex Huffman - Louisa - Hanover / Henrico

Brian D. Hurlimann - Rochester, New York - Stafford

Kenneth Ray Jamison - Danville - Bedford

Scott Andrew Jeltema - Bitburg, Germany - Springfield

Jeffrey Scott Keeney - Virginia Beach - Norfolk / Virginia Beach

Corey James Klak - Chesapeake - Norfolk / Virginia Beach

Alexis Mykayla Kovach - Chesterfield - Henrico

Sean Michael Laychak - Springfield - Prince William

Kortney M. Leazer - Remington - Bedford

Joo No Lee - Plainview, New York - Springfield

Griffin Downey Martin - Bracey - Cumberland

Kortney Evan Terrell McGhee - New York, New York - Highland

Michael Ryan Middleton - Ashburn - Fairfax

Chance Allen Morris - Powhatan - Springfield

Robert Dale Morris - La Crosse - Henrico

Samuel Patrick Norris - Pulaski - Roanoke

Alex Hoon Pak - Fairfax - Fairfax

James Robert Davis Pettry - Big Stone Gap - Bedford

Andrew Schuyler Poff - Shawsville - Botetourt

Justin Alexander Ratowski - Hunlock Creek, Pennsylvania - Prince William

Joshua Tyler Stahl - Toronto, Ohio - Hanover / Henrico

Malik Rashad Staton - Clinton, Maryland - Prince William

George Pendleton Stephenson, Jr. - Seaford - Hanover / Henrico

Eli Steven Thies - Harrisonburg - Henrico

Gungaajargal Turek - Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia - James City

Daniel Ryan Urban - Yorktown - Cumberland

Eric Grant Vitatoe - Haysi - Gloucester

Alexander B. Wallace - Staunton - Orange

Matthew Dennis Weinholtz - Buffalo, New York - Fairfax

Daniel Andrew Wood - Powhatan - Hanover / Henrico

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!