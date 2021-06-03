5 Richmond elementary students receive scholarships to VUU

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five students at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School were awarded scholarships to attend Virginia Union University (VUU) upon completion of high school on Wednesday.

The little scholars are all in fifth grade. Their names are:

Dayyon Greene

Melody Morgan

Rachael Parra-Lara

Lamar Turner

Abraham Valencia-Sales

The scholarship recipients were recognized at the school's "Success Matters" celebration, a quarterly event that highlights the scholarship, citizenship and leadership of their students.

Richmond Public Schools (RPS) said the scholarships represent VUU’s commitment to RPS, and is a part of their VUU is RVA promise.

“We are so grateful for the continued partnership and generosity of Virginia Union University,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. “VUU has stepped up in an entirely unique way for RPS, first by providing 50 full academic scholarships to then-8th grade students (now finishing 10th grade), and now by showing a clear commitment to continue these types of efforts.”

Lamar (Oakgrove-Bellemeade ES) is one of five 5th graders who received a FULL RIDE to VUU today for when he finishes high school! VUU steps up again and again and again for @RPS_Schools. Thank you, @vuupresident! pic.twitter.com/whmlm0WDBB — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) June 3, 2021

“Virginia Union University has a longstanding commitment to creating a pipeline of opportunity that allows students to get excited about their future,” said Dr. Hakim Lucas, President and CEO of Virginia Union University. “We believe education is the key to building generational wealth in our communities, and we are honored to be a partner with Richmond Public School to create this opportunity for these students.”

