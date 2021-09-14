5 cases of measles reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five individuals who traveled from Afghanistan to Virginia as part of the United States government’s emergency evacuation efforts have been diagnosed with measles, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have worked with a Richmond area hospital to identify and notify individuals potentially exposed at the hospital on Sept. 10, VDH said.

The Piedmont Health District is also working with federal partners to identify exposures at Fort Pickett in Nottoway County.

Health departments in Northern Virginia announced that they were working together to identify people who may have been exposed at Dulles International Airport and other locations.

Measles is a highly contagious illness that is spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected individual.

VDH said most Americans are vaccinated against measles as children, which confers lifetime immunity.

Parents are urged to make sure children are up to date on their childhood vaccinations. Two doses are recommended for most individuals, with the first dose given at age 12 to 15 months and the second prior to kindergarten entry, at age four to six, according to VDH.

Residents with additional questions about this measles investigation should contact their local health district.

For more information on measles, click here.

