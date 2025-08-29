Eastbound lanes of Route 460 in Dinwiddie closed after crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — All eastbound lanes of Route 460 in Dinwiddie County are closed after a crash Friday evening, according to VDOT.
The crash happened near Route 642 (Zillow Road) and involves multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.
Click here to track current conditions.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
📲: CONNECT WITH US
Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube