4,200 Virginia unemployment claims 'compromised,' officials say

For more than two years, the CBS 6 Problem Solvers and Bill Fitzgerald have investigated a multitude of issues the COVID-19 pandemic exposed within the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC). Chief among the issues is the inability of the state agency to accurately handle and respond to the overwhelming number of claims filed when the pandemic closed businesses, impacted the economy, and cost people their jobs. After months of reporting on the issues, Fitzgerald was able to question current VEC commissioner Carrie Roth about the issues the VEC still faces and the help unemployed Virginians should expect moving forward.
unemploymentfunds.jpeg
Posted at 11:41 AM, Oct 06, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Employment Commission announced this week that a criminal investigation was underway after the agency identified approximately 4,200 unemployment insurance claims that “may have been compromised.”

The agency issued a brief news release Wednesday about the discovery that indicated some money had been misallocated.

VEC said it had “isolated” the impacted claims to prevent “further activity" and had already been able to “recoup” some funds. The agency is working on returning those payments to customers.

Joyce Fogg, an agency spokesperson, said in an email VEC could not further define exactly how the claims were “compromised.”

"We are committed to resolving this issue and are working with law enforcement to pursue those responsible for these actions,” VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth said in a statement.

Virginia Employment Commission
Virginia Employment Commission

Since the start of the pandemic, the agency has struggled with making timely payments and decisions in complex cases and responding to customers' inquiries. It has faced identity theft and other fraud issues, as well as troubles related to a long-delayed transition to a new IT system.

Other agencies around the country faced similar challenges amid the pandemic-related surge in applications. But Virginia's response by some measures was exceptionally poor. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made improving the agency a key campaign pledge.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
