Girl stabbed, shots fired during fight in Richmond, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. — A girl was stabbed in the back of her head during an incident that also involved gunfire Tuesday night in South Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Police responded to a fight call at the Belt Atlantic apartments on Midlothian Turnpike around 9:45 p.m. While officers were en route, the call was upgraded first to shots fired, then to a stabbing.

When police arrived at the scene, they found shell casings but no one injured by gunfire. Sources said a juvenile female sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound to the back of her head.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

