Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on September 26, 2022
Fatal Crash
Posted at 2:31 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 14:31:39-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.

The Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk, police said in a statement on Monday. Suffolk Fire/EMS treated the boy on the scene and took him to a hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody, but officials did not release details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone