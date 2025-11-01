4 wounded, including shooter, after fight at Charlottesville party on Halloween night, police say

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Four people were wounded, including the suspected shooter, after gunfire erupted at a Charlottesville party and led to multiple 911 calls about an active shooter on Halloween night.

Charlottesville Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of River Road just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday. An officer in the area heard the gunfire and arrived within moments, according to officials.

Officers found two 20-year-old men, a 44-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

"Responding officers immediately began administering lifesaving medical care, including the use of department-issued tourniquets and trauma kits, while simultaneously securing a large and active crime scene," police said.

The four were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center and were in stable condition as of Saturday morning, according to police.

Investigators said a confrontation led to shots being fired inside the building where the party was taking place. That is where at least two people were hit. But additional gunfire outside wounded another victim, officers said.

Police said 20-year-old Juan Gavin Castillo, of Greene County, was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of maliciously discharging a firearm within a building or dwelling.

Castillo, who was also shot, was in stable condition at last check, according to police.

Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis lauded officers for their "swift and decisive actions."

“The quick response and lifesaving measures taken by our officers undoubtedly saved lives tonight," Kochis said. "Their calm under pressure, use of tourniquets, and immediate medical intervention reflect the very best of who they are and the values of this department. I am incredibly proud of their actions and their commitment to protecting this community.”

Police said their investigation into the case remains active.

"There is an extensive crime scene," officials posted on social media around 1:30 a.m. "Expect a heavy police presence for a considerable period of time."

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Houchens at 434-970-3985 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube