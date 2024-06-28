4 inmates charged in stabbing death of K-9 officer at Virginia correctional facility

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Friday that a grand jury has returned multiple felony indictments against four prisoners accused of assaulting a correctional officer, stabbing another inmate, and killing a K-9 officer.

On April 2, 2024 three prisoners at Sussex I State Prison according to the Virginia Department of Corrections attacked another inmate in one of the facility's housing units. Officials add that a fourth inmate appeared to be supervising the attack.

VADOC says K-9 Rivan and his assigned Corrections Officer, Kharmishia Phillip-Fields, were on duty and working in the area. Officer Phillip Fields and Rivan were said to have responded to the attack, and when they did, Rivan was repeatedly stabbed and kicked by the inmates.

Despite staff attempting lifesaving measures, Rivan later died.

Officer Phillip-Fields sustained no serious injuries. The attacked inmate was transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained in the attack and was later returned to the facility, according to VADOC.

"This intolerable and heinous killing of K-9 Rivan has evoked outrage in our County and in the community at large," wrote Sussex Commonwealth's Attorney Regina Sykes. "My office concurs with this sentiment and intends to pursue justice and retribution for K-9 Rivan’s demise. My office extends its deepest condolences to K-9 Rivan’s handler, Officer K. Phillip-Fields, who has suffered a true loss and was physically assaulted during the attack of K-9 Rivan.”

The following are facing charges in the case:

Ronald Sanchez-Ramirez - Killing or Injuring Police Animal, Malicious Wounding by Mob, Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding by Mob, Gang Participation, Assault & Battery of a Law-Enforcement Officer, Stabbing in the Commission of a Felony, and Prisoner in Possession of a Deadly Weapon

- Killing or Injuring Police Animal, Malicious Wounding by Mob, Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding by Mob, Gang Participation, Assault & Battery of a Law-Enforcement Officer, Stabbing in the Commission of a Felony, and Prisoner in Possession of a Deadly Weapon Nelson Torres Alvarez- Killing or Injuring Police Animal, Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding by Mob, Gang Participation, Assault & Battery of a Law-Enforcement Officer, and Prisoner in Possession of a Deadly Weapon

Killing or Injuring Police Animal, Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding by Mob, Gang Participation, Assault & Battery of a Law-Enforcement Officer, and Prisoner in Possession of a Deadly Weapon Axel Wilfredo Ortiz Garcia- Malicious Wounding by Mob, Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding by Mob, Gang Participation, Prisoner in Possession of a Deadly Weapon, and Stabbing in the Commission of a Felony

Malicious Wounding by Mob, Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding by Mob, Gang Participation, Prisoner in Possession of a Deadly Weapon, and Stabbing in the Commission of a Felony Jose Antonio Sagastume- Malicious Wounding by Mob, Gang Participation, and Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding by Mob

"My office is proud to stand alongside Commonwealth’s Attorney Regina Sykes to defend the safety of our correctional officers,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “I’m thankful for the work her office and the Virginia Department of Corrections have done to investigate this case, and my office looks forward to ensuring justice and accountability is achieved in these cases."

