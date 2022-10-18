Watch Now
Police: 4 dead from gunshot wounds in Woodbridge home

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on October 17, 2022
Posted at 11:11 PM, Oct 17, 2022
WOODBRIDGE, Va. -- Police found four adults who died from gunshot wounds at a northern Virginia home on Monday, authorities said, and police have identified a person of interest.

“That individual is speaking to investigators at this time,” Prince William County police said in a news release. “No charges have been placed. The incident appears to be domestic related as the parties were known to one another.”

The victims were preliminarily identified as two adult men and two adult women, police said.

Authorities responded to investigate a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia, Monday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found the residence unsecured and conducted a welfare check.

“Once inside the home, officers located four adults in different parts of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said.

All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this time, the incident appears isolated to the residence, and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” police said.

