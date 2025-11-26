348-year-old tradition continues at Virginia Governor's Mansion

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gov. Glenn Youngkin welcomed delegations from the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Indian tribes at the Executive Mansion for the 348th Tribute Ceremony on Wednesday.

The chiefs of the tribes honored the 1677 signing of the Treaty of Middle Plantation by presenting a deer as a symbolic tax payment to Virginia's governor.

"As I reflect back on the great honor of serving over these last four years, this ceremony continues to be one of our most treasured moments," Youngkin said. "A moment where we gather with citizens of the Mattaponi and the Pamunkey tribes to honor the history, the present and our future together. We honor our history because of what it means. It's a shared history. It's a history of respect. It's a history of peace and unity."

There are 11 state-recognized Indian tribes in Virginia: the Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indian Tribe, Chickahominy Indians Eastern Division, Mattaponi Indian Tribe, Monacan Indian Nation, Nansemond Indian Tribe, Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia, Pamunkey Indian Tribe, Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia, Rappahannock Tribe, and the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe. Seven of the tribes are federally recognized.

The tribes also presented handmade gifts to the Governor and First Lady, including a pair of earrings, a decorated gourd, and a decorated feather.

"The Mattaponi and the Pamunkey tribes have lived in this region for over 10,000 years, greeting our early settlers and weaving the original fabric of these lands," Youngkin said. "The very spirit of Virginia coursed through their veins long before we ever became a Commonwealth and with it flowed a spirit of fellowship. A spirit of giving. In a spirit of tradition and the deep meaning of this tradition and the distinct gratitude that is ours for this partnership, is not lost on Suzanne or me."

