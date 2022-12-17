Why Virginia entrepreneur is offering small businesses 'something to brighten up the holidays'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Central Virginia-based charity that has given millions in COVID assistance across the country is hoping to help some businesses in the Commonwealth this holiday season.

The 30 Day Fund is a nonprofit organization created by Peter Snyder and other business leaders across Virginia to give businesses money to help keep the lights on during the pandemic. The charity has given out $43 million in grants and helped many businesses in Richmond and a total of over 3,000 nationwide, according to Snyder.

WTVR Peter Snyder

This holiday season they want to do more, according to Snyder. They are asking small businesses that are still struggling from the impacts of the pandemic to apply for their “12 Days For Christmas” Holiday giving campaign. Snyder said the group will award 25 businesses up to $3,500.

“It’s a little something to brighten up the holidays for these entrepreneurs,” he said.

He added that he recognizes how the holidays can be especially tough on small business owners as some figure out how to make it until the end of the year. Synder said he has talked to owners struggling from the lingering impacts of covid, and the current rate of inflation and tight labor markets.

WTVR Soul Taco

Co-owner of Soul Taco in Richmond, Trey Owens, is one of the Richmond businesses that have been awarded a grant from the 30 Day Fund. Owens said they struggled like many businesses trying to figure out how to make ends meet.

“When the pandemic hit we were under the impression we were probably not going to make it and so we were looking for whatever we could find... whatever help, whatever we could do,” he said.

WTVR Trey Owens



That’s when they found out about the 30 Day Fund. They said they were able to apply and get a grant within a week. Owens is now encouraging other local businesses to apply for this holiday grant because of the impact the organizations grant has had on Soul Taco.

“I’m very thankful,” he said.

WTVR Peter Snyder and Trey Owens

The grant application for the holiday campaign is open for Virginian businesses through Sunday, Dec. 25 at 12 p.m. Click here to learn more.

