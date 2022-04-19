3 USS George Washington sailors found dead in less than one week

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three sailors assigned to the USS George Washington aircraft carrier docked in Newport News were found dead in less than one week.

According to a report from CNN, the U.S. Navy said the three sailors' deaths are being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities.

One sailor was found unresponsive on board the carrier last Friday, while two other sailors were found at off-base locations on April 9 and 10, CNN reports.

The Navy identified the sailor found dead on April 9 as Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp and the sailor found dead on April 10 as Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman.

The Navy did not release the identity of the sailor found unresponsive on board last Friday.

A Navy spokeswoman tells CNN that despite these incidents remaining under investigation, there is no suggested correlation between the tragic events.

The cause of death for any of the sailors was not provided. CNN reports that a Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team, which provides short-term mental health support after a traumatic event, is on board.

The USS George Washington is a nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier currently in Newport News. It has been in the city since August 2017.

News 3 has reached out to the U.S. Navy for more information.