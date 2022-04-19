Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 USS George Washington sailors found dead in less than one week

USS George Washington (CVN 73)
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marlan Sawyer
The lights on the island are energized before sunrise aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a nearly four-year project performed only once during a carrier&#39;s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship&#39;s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marlan Sawyer)
USS George Washington (CVN 73)
Posted at 12:18 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 12:20:53-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three sailors assigned to the USS George Washington aircraft carrier docked in Newport News were found dead in less than one week.

According to a report from CNN, the U.S. Navy said the three sailors' deaths are being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities.

One sailor was found unresponsive on board the carrier last Friday, while two other sailors were found at off-base locations on April 9 and 10, CNN reports.

The Navy identified the sailor found dead on April 9 as Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp and the sailor found dead on April 10 as Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman.

The Navy did not release the identity of the sailor found unresponsive on board last Friday.

A Navy spokeswoman tells CNN that despite these incidents remaining under investigation, there is no suggested correlation between the tragic events.

The cause of death for any of the sailors was not provided. CNN reports that a Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team, which provides short-term mental health support after a traumatic event, is on board.

The USS George Washington is a nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier currently in Newport News. It has been in the city since August 2017.

News 3 has reached out to the U.S. Navy for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone