3 teens arrested in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police have arrested three suspects in a fatal shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Tanners Way on March 22.

Around 8:15 p.m. on March 22, police responded to multiple calls about gunfire in the area. Upon their arrival, officers found Kyshawn T. Johnson, 18, in a wooded area. Johnson had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through their investigation, detectives identified three teenagers, one age 15 and the other two age 16 as suspects in the shooting.

Detectives requested and obtained the following juvenile petitions for each suspect:



First Degree murder

Conspiracy to commit murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

The 15-year-old suspect and one of the 16-year-old suspects were also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

All three suspects were arrested on Friday and are being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

At this point, the investigation indicates Johnson and the three juvenile males were known to each other. Police continue to investigate; anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.