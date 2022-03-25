Chesterfield Police identify teen found shot to death in woods

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that killed an 18-year old.

Just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to multiple calls about gunfire heard in the area of the 3300 block of Tanners Way. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Kyshawn T. Johnson, 18, in a nearby wooded area.

Johnson, of the 2100 block of South Penmore Road in Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.