Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 officers injured in crash involving 2 police vehicles

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Police Lights Generic
PoliceLightsGeneric02212021.jpg
Posted at 5:06 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 17:20:33-04

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- A crash involving two police vehicles injured three officers in a Virginia city.

Lynchburg Police Department spokesperson Carrie Dungan says all three officers from the Lynchburg Police Department were treated at a hospital for minor injuries after Saturday morning’s crash.

A news release from police did not identify the injured officers, who were responding to a call with their emergency lights and sirens activated.

The News & Advance reports that it was the second collision in a week between Lynchburg police officers.

One officers was treated for minor injuries after Thursday’s crash involving two city police vehicles.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.