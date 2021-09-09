3 killed in northern Virginia crash near Capital Beltway

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- Three people have died after a tractor-trailer and two cars collided on Interstate 66 in northern Virginia.

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. Thursday on eastbound I-66 as it approaches the Capital Beltway.

Police had no further information Thursday morning on the identities of those killed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities were were conducting crash reconstruction during the Thursday morning rush hour, resulting in miles-long backups on one of the major commuter routes into the nation's capital.

The crash occurred in an area where there’s heavy construction related to a project to expand I-66.