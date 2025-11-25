Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Serious crash closes I-295 South lanes in Prince George County

Crash closes lanes on Interstate 295S in Prince George County, Va.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A serious crash has lanes closed along I-295 south in Prince George County, according to state officials.

Two travel lanes are closed at 7 a.m. near River Road at mile marker 12.2 due to a tractor-trailer crash, a VDOT spokesperson shared.

Virginia State Police has not yet released information about this crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information or photos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

